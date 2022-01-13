Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: All that is wrong with the new American Way B L Premium

The kids are not alright. That’s the central theme of Noah Hawley’s sprawling, dark and dystopian novel Anthem, an unsettlingly plausible literary fantasy. “What is this world our parents are giving us, if not a disaster?” asks a teenager known as The Prophet.

Hawley, an American television director, producer and writer, created and wrote the series Fargo and Legion, and is working on a new series based on the Alien films. He has also written five novels. Anthem, his sixth, is a big, bold attempt to capture the zeitgeist of the US and the world — at a time when we are absolutely failing as a society to find meaning and purpose, and when reality itself cannot be agreed upon. ..