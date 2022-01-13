Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A deeper look at how the world views Rwanda Michela Wrong’s book will be eye-opening for many and forces a reckoning with our own cognitive biases B L Premium

The world views Rwanda primarily through the prism of the 1994 genocide quelled by rebel Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) forces, and celebrates its recovery under the presidency of RPF leader Paul Kagame as a template for African economic growth.

We need to look deeper, says British journalist Michela Wrong. It is human nature to believe a narrative that ties up conclusions, whereas, especially in times of chaos, rationality is lost and with it the wholeness of truth...