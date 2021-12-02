BOOK REVIEW: Marrying music to politics in America’s Deep South
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Dutch/South African writer Fred de Vries was shaken up when a cranky Abdullah Ibrahim ejected him after an all-too-brief interview. He hints that the incident inspired him to write his book Blues for the White Man which explores parallels between SA and the US Deep South: colonialism, slavery, civil wars, the quest for suffrage ... and music.
The Deep South gave birth to almost all the music De Vries loves, and he sees the blues as the music of black pain, a concept he elaborates throughout his book, which turns into an examination of myriad forms of racial politics in our era: Black Lives Matter (BLM), decolonisation, feesmustfall, woke culture, cancel culture .....
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now