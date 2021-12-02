Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Fleshing out Egon Schiele’s erotic muses B L Premium

Crackling red hair, sultry eyes, a nipple, pouting lips, green stockings, open legs. During his brief yet prolific career, Expressionist artist Egon Schiele created hundreds of sexually explicit drawings, watercolours and oil paintings of the women in his life — from family members to underage prostitutes and lovers.

In her debut novel The Flames, journalist Sophie Haydock gives voice to the muses who posed for a man who put women at the centre of his art, against the backdrop of the morals of Austro-Hungarian society. She recounts Schiele’s life by exploring their stories and experiences with the controversial, autobiographical artist whose work is known for its intensity...