BOOK REVIEW: Stirring tale about ‘mad women’ lays bare prison of patriarchy
‘The Madwomen’s Ball’ blends fact with fiction in a novel exposing enduring realities
25 November 2021 - 05:05
The first thing to attract you to this book will surely be the title — The Madwomen’s Ball.
Who can resist a story of the mad, with all the fascinating workings of the brain and the frisson of fear that one day we will be afflicted?..
