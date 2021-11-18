Life / Books Wally Serote, Jackie Selebi and the (non)transformation of the ANC The poet laureate’s paean to Oliver Tambo mires the ANC in a paradise of self-forgiveness B L Premium

The euphoria over the ANC’s slippage below the 50% voter support threshold — and the reality of failed coalition attempts — has told us an uncomfortable truth: that SA’s health, our health, is still dependent on the party’s. And the questions remain as urgent as ever: will it reform itself this time?

As I processed the analyses and renewed passion in the promises to the voters, I could not get past something I stumbled upon earlier in the year. It was the second launch of Dr Mongane Wally Serote’s epic poem about Oliver Tambo, Sikhahlel’ u-OR, which is available on YouTube...