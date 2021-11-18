BOOK REVIEW: Make Mills Soko’s incisive analyses your Christmas companion
18 November 2021 - 05:06
I initially feared having to tackle this book. Having studied economics, I am aware of how poorly many academics can write. Incomprehensible, jargon-filled junk. The stuff of nightmares.
Although an academic, Prof Mills Soko can write, probably better than most journalists. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now