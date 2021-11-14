Life / Books Wilbur Smith leaves behind a treasure trove of novels The best-selling author was one of the dominant figures on SA’s literary scene with nearly 50 titles under his belt B L Premium

Wilbur Smith, a Zambian-born SA best-selling author, whose novels vividly portrayed his intimate knowledge of Africa and gripped readers for more than half-a-century, has died. He was 88.

Smith, one of the dominant figures on SA’s literary scene with nearly 50 titles under his belt, sold more than 140-million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages. ..