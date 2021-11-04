Life / Books SA’s Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize Galgut was awarded the English-speaking world’s premiere literary accolade for his ninth novel, The Promise B L Premium

SA’s Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize for his novel The Promise, which tells the story of a white Afrikaner family navigating personal turmoil against the backdrop of the country’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

Galgut, 57, is the third South African to win the prestigious literary accolade, joining the ranks of Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee, both of whom went on to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. It was a case of third time lucky for Galgut, who was also shortlisted for the £50,000 (R1.04m) prize in 2003 and 2010...