Hammering out a plan for nailing remote working

“The office was where we went to get our jobs done. Now that an unprecedented number of employees (not just the select few working under special dispensation) have experienced the benefits of remote working, it is clear that the prevailing nine-to-five office culture died in March 2020.”

With these words, SA headhunting supremo Debbie Goodman encapsulates the theme of her book, The Living Room Leader: Leadership Lessons for a Hybrid Future, which by happy coincidence is also the theme many business bosses are having to address in this not-yet-post-Covid-19 world...