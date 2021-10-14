Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: New work may be Franzen’s best yet B L Premium

In his 2002 collection of essays How to be Alone Jonathan Franzen wrote: “Readers and writers are united in their need for solitude, in their pursuit of substance in a time of ever-increasing evanescence: in their reach inward, via print, for a way out of loneliness.”

This is an apposite sentiment coming from a writer who would be named variously “the great American novelist”, “a public intellectual” and “kind of a prick”...