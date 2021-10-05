Why it is so difficult to talk about race in Cuba

Thomas Jefferson had wanted Cuba to become part of the US. By the 1820s you have more American statesmen really contemplating that seriously. The question was never if, but when. American politicians, economic leaders, financial leaders at that time had a real stake in Cuba. They owned plantations. By the mid-19th century, Americans, particularly in the South, were sending expeditions to Cuba to try to free Cuba from Spain and attach it to the US, as two or three slave states.

In 1853 an American vice-president was sworn into office while on a Cuban sugar plantation — a signal of the entanglements of those American and Cuban systems of slavery, and of that imperial interest.

CFM: The fight against slavery influenced the idealism of the Cuban War of Independence, from 1895 to 1898, and laid the ground for some of the radical ideas promoted by the 26 of July movement, led by Fidel Castro, in the 1950s.

AF: José Martí, who was one of the main leaders of the independence movement, really thought that it could serve as a sort of lesson and model for the world. One of the things that the Cuban rebels did was to abolish slavery. The rebel movement also created what they called a liberation army that was profoundly multiracial, a novel sort of fighting force. It wasn’t just white leaders mobilising black soldiers — those black soldiers were rising through the ranks and becoming generals and lieutenants and captains. The movement championed a language and the idea of racial equality.

Martì was in the US at a moment when American imperial ambitions were as important as they had ever been and racism was hardening. He saw the Cuban independence movement as a check on US expansion.

CFM: But race eventually becomes a blind spot. Was the problem too intractable?

AF: The idea championed by Martí and by the independence movement was that Cuba could somehow not only defeat racism, but could transcend race — that the Cuban republic would be not a black republic or a white republic, it would be Cuban. It’s an argument with enormous power. But what that has meant for black Cubans is that it’s been very, very difficult to tackle the question of racism. So when black Cubans said they were not getting the jobs, that they were being discriminated against, white leaders would say they were being racist and divisive.

Shortly after Castro came to power, he maintained that question of discrimination had been solved by the revolution; it’s over, he said. And at that point it became impossible, or at least very difficult, to talk about race without calling him a liar. [The government] invited black intellectuals from the US and the Caribbean to talk about racism in the US. But then when black Cuban intellectuals tried to meet them and talk to them about racism in Cuba, that was frowned upon.