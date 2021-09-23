Life / Books Homegrown fiction that unfolds the ways of being South African Monique Verduyn shares her top picks of new local fiction B L Premium

2021 is almost over and we are rushing to cross the finish line of another year of uncertainty. It seems to have flown by but fortunately the local publishing industry has kept pace with the passage of time and there are some great home-grown titles to add to your reading list.

A new novel from Mandla Langa, one of SA’s finest writers, is always something to look forward to. The lyrically titled The Lost Language of the Soul is a sweeping coming-of-age story that begins in 1985...