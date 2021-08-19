Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Discovering the SA condition amid exoticism With clever twists, SJ Naude’s collection of short stories makes for mature, masterful writing BL PREMIUM

The pandemic has changed many things, some people say; others contend we merely have been brought back to earth, to the soil itself, with its gogolplexes of germs and invisible stuff some generations can only occasionally escape from. Upstaging the exotic worlds we fashion for ourselves, from sci-fi universes to luxury superyachts with caviar choppered in, the much greater exoticism of the microscopic world has had to be discovered anew.

Exoticism itself has undergone a sea change: it has become intimate and personal, something to experience right in the home, the bed included, as we watch TV or read books, often about the travels from a time the freedom of which to go to the farthest alluring places will never be as fully enjoyed again...