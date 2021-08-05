BOOK REVIEW: A probing look at living and dying — and the importance of friendship
Andrew O’Hagan’s ‘Mayflies’ is a wake-up call to deepen our relationships, writes David Gorin
05 August 2021 - 05:05
In a novel of two disparate sections, thrice-nominated Booker Prize author Andrew O’Hagan asks us to consider two fundamental questions: how should we live? How should we die?
The first part of the book is a coming-of-age, set in 1986, mainly in a dead-end town near Glasgow. Irvine is dour, its population decimated by the miners’ strike of 1984-1985, the mines’ closure and the economic austerity of Thatcherism. In this environment of working-class hardship, the family of literature-loving 18-year-old narrator Jimmy has disintegrated and dispersed, and he has been taken in by his best friend, Tully...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now