Every free woman is an island

It is a bit futile to try to list these in a brief review, but on my first reading I was left with a sense of the unrelenting determination that is needed, and an appreciation of the value of incremental progress, for those with little power who go on a quest for greater freedom.

In the second part, the main viewpoints are those of another young girl, and another older woman. This time the girl is stranded on an island in the ocean with her prison warden father, where lieutenant Kinsella and her male sergeant come to remove unused explosives and dismantle cannon. This time around, in the 1940s, women are much freer, but still with a way to go, as the two have to deal with the sergeant frequently regarded as the leader of their expedition.

It is written in a different register, with shorter sentences and a much more contemporary tone of voice. Robertson also has the ability to find utterly original situations to cast her characters into — Kinsella has just emerged from the ordeals of flying out the wounded from the front, a job that earns her a debilitating injury that becomes central to her relationship with the sergeant.

The second tale meanders a bit, and reminds one of AL Kennedy’s brilliant novel Day, which is better at conjuring up the lives of air force personnel, and the psychology feels a little suspect, but it serves to show that even in environments much more partial to women pursuing life, it is a difficult business, progressing foot by foot, to find the right paths for desire, discovery and identity.