Life / Books Five books to add to your reading list Monique Verduyn lists her top reading picks, including 1950s dystopian fiction, a new offering from the heartless Lionel Shriver and an examination of why people create art

Widowland by CJ Carey

In a similar vein as Philip K Dick’s 1962 novel The Man in the High Castle and Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America, CJ Carey’s Widowland poses the question “What if the Germans had won the war?”..