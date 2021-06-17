Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Overstuffed prose makes novel unlikely to create a frisson of limerence Vincent Pienaar’s lightweight tale lacks on paper but might make for a good television adaptation BL PREMIUM

I am not sure I would choose this title for a novel of mine, not that there is any.

“Limerence” is not a word I have ever used, and even after reading Vincent Pienaar’s lightweight tale, it will not colour my discourse in the foreseeable future...