BOOK REVIEW: From only woman to everywoman: the last person on the planet

It’s the end of the world as we know it and the unnamed narrator of Last One at the Party by Bethany Clift feels fine, physically, at least — emotionally, not so much.

As far as she knows, the entire human race has been wiped out by the 6DM virus — short for Six Days Maximum — the longest you have to live before your body destroys itself. The virus began, we are told, not in China or some tiny Africa village, but in Kansas. This often blackly funny, terrifying and convincing book is the transcript of her diary that she begins writing in December 2023...