Blowing dust off the shelves in public libraries Despite the belief that libraries are dying, more are opening than closing

As a child growing up before the internet, libraries were magical places. They inspired me with books that spoke of other, more exciting lives and exotic countries far away.

Four decades later I parked outside a suburban library, unsure of what I’d find. Was it even still open, now that we have e-books and instant access to information online?..