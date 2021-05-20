Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: In gallery of rogues Van Riebeeck and Zuma stand shoulder to shoulder Well-researched historical account shows that politicians are no more corrupt now than in the past BL PREMIUM

Discussing crime is our national sport, and journalists Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall must have made themselves unpopular around many braais with their penchant for proving that corruption didn’t begin with the ANC.

Those combative conversations sparked the idea for Rogues’ Gallery and after months of painstaking work they have produced a solid and entirely factual account of the history of government corruption in SA. I won’t say it’s comprehensive, because this probably covers just a fraction of our corruption iceberg, with too many other stories to include or too well hidden to be unearthed...