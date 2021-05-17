PODCAST | The con that proved how vulnerable the tech sector is to fraud

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the story of a South African who managed to defraud international investors out of million of dollars through a series of scams.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Stephen Timm, author of “At Any Cost”, a book detailing the fraud saga of SA tech entrepreneur Eran Eyal.

Timm, who lives in Cape Town, is a journalist and the former editor of Ventureburn, an online publication that covers Africa’s tech start-up sector.

