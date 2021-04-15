Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Many sided book is important contribution to land debate The book could help policymakers when it comes to inequality of land and property ownership BL PREMIUM

Land is a very emotive issue. It is tied to notions of identity and belonging. It also holds prospects for creating intergenerational wealth. Land features prominently in public policy conversations about redress of historical injustices in countries like SA that were once under the colonial grip and where the patterns of ownership are still racialised.

In his book, Land Matters, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi paints the struggles over land and property ownership on a large canvas of the history of dispossession and structural violence. His work also discusses ways in which women are still ignored and placed on the margins in conversations about land redistribution. ..