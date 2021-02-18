Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The guide that industry needs for reimagining capitalism The system is being scrutinised through debates in business circles and the financial media, writes Yacoob Abba Omar BL PREMIUM

Of the several declarations in President Cyril Rampahosa’s 2021 state of the nation address, one of the most striking was the acknowledgment of the role of the private sector in economic growth, job creation and the need for the government to work closely with business.

While the ruling party, with its alliance partners the SACP and Cosatu, get their heads around that, business also needs to be getting its act together. And Rebecca Henderson’s Reimagining Capitalism: How Business Can Save the World is just what the captains of industry need to guide them...