The poetics of Shaka as modern asylum seeker

A startling literary event has quietly taken place that could lay out markers for a whole new mansion in the house of SA literature, one that will display a most eclectic set of styles emanating from various sides of the Atlantic.

Late in December the Nobel prize of Dutch literature was awarded to Stellenbosch-based poet Alfred Schaffer — depending on Covid-19 — the PC Hooft Prize will be handed over virtually or in Amsterdam in May. At 39, Schaffer is one of the youngest winners yet and the first to have debuted after 2000.

The award comes especially for Schaffer’s masterpiece Mens dier ding (Human animal thing), which draws from Thomas Mofolo’s novel Chaka. A boundary-exempt take on the Zulu king and the many versions of his legend, it transforms him into a figure living both in the early 19th century and the decades straddling the end of the millennium.

He is simultaneously a violent, murderous dictator, sensitive young man, urgent lover and impersonator of various roles from contemporary life — a drunkard passed out on a highway, a soccer hero, autobiographical filmmaker, an asylum seeker, a reality show participant, a crime suspect. On set he does his own stunts, sometimes goes off-script and plays pranks by shouting “cut”. He gets cocky with the poet himself, asking what he is doing in a poem.