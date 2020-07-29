Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Harrowing exposé of lion abattoirs reads like a crime thriller Michael Ashcroft sends former members of the Special Forces on a secret mission to infiltrate the business of bones in Unfair Game BL PREMIUM

South Africans have a remarkable talent for frothing with indignant bluster over outrageous events, then fading into apathy before any real change occurs. We do it with everything — rape, murder and rampant looting — with each fresh case hailed as the turning point sure to trigger some legal or behavioural epiphany. Except it never does.

That was my initial concern about Unfair Game, a book exposing SA’s appalling and secretive lion breeding industry. It will no doubt spark outrage and disquiet, yet it follows in the tracks of others, including the film Blood Lions by Ian Michler, and still the industry persists.