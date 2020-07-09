Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Living life on the edge of professional rugby Ben Mercer’s book is a bildungsroman about a rugby romantic who followed his French dream BL PREMIUM

Rugby offers great drama. From the moments we can see on the field, to hidden bits in dressing rooms, on the physio’s table, in the bars and committee rooms, and at times in the orthopaedic wards, the game delivers drama few other sports can match.

In SA, you could add politics to the drama. Once it was parochial, now it’s about lucre. Ben Mercer could write a book about our rugby. Instead he has written one about French rugby, and the game there is not very different from ours.