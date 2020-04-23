Life / Books ANDREW DONALDSON: Into the hair-raising world of Vladimir Putin and his secret police Catherine Belton’s account of how modern Russia infected the West with dirty money is a thriller of a read BL PREMIUM

On to another deadly presence in the global midst, and another timely book for our parlous times: Catherine Belton’s Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Turned on the West (William Collins). It is a truly remarkable book, and the plaudits have been coming in hard and fast.

It’s something of a cliché to describe an explosive work of nonfiction as reading like a thriller, but that’s exactly what this is.