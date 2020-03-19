Life / Books IAN MANN REVIEWS BOOK REVIEW: Nine Lies About Work Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall’s guide to leadership is a catalyst for freethinking in business BL PREMIUM

Many ideas and practices that are held as settled truths in the work context are deeply frustrating and unpopular with the very people they are supposed to serve. The authors, Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, believe that these settled truths are the reason fewer than 20% of employees report being fully engaged at work.

They explain with compelling clarity that many orthodox ideas and practices are wrong and misleading. “We could call these things ‘misconceptions’,” the authors explain, “but because they are pushed at us so hard, almost as if they’re being used to steer us away from the world as it truly is, we’ll call them ‘lies’.”