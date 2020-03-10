Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Can we tax capitalism out of existence? In his ambitious follow-up book, Thomas Piketty reveals why a ‘left vs right’ political dynamic is failing us BL PREMIUM

Thomas Piketty’s 1,000-page Capital and Ideology (Harvard University Press) lands with a hefty thud on bookshelves next week.

Its predecessor, Capital in the Twenty-First Century, galvanised global debate on inequality upon publication in 2014 and was hailed as one of the most important books of the decade, a work that revolutionised our thinking of economic history since the early 1800s.