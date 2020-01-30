Senator wants ‘misleading ’ Tesla Autopilot rebranded

A US senator last week urged Tesla to rebrand its driver assistance system Autopilot, saying it has "an inherently misleading name" and is subject to potentially dangerous misuse.

But Tesla said in a letter that it had taken steps to ensure driver engagement with the system and enhance its safety features.

The electric automaker introduced new warnings for red lights and stop signs last year "to minimise the potential risk of red light- or stop sign-running as a result of temporary driver inattention," Tesla said in the letter.

Senator Edward Markey said he believed the potential dangers of Autopilot can be overcome. But he called for "rebranding and remarketing the system to reduce misuse, as well as building backup driver monitoring tools that will make sure no-one falls asleep at the wheel".

Autopilot has been engaged in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal US crashes since 2016.

Crashes involving Autopilot have raised questions about the driver-assistance system’s ability to detect hazards, especially stationary objects.

There are mounting safety concerns globally about systems that can perform driving tasks for extended stretches of time with little or no human intervention, but which cannot completely replace human drivers.