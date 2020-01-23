Life / Books Even Orwell needed inspiration under the sheets A recently discovered batch of letters written by George Orwell reveal the author’s romantic affairs BL PREMIUM

Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of the death of George Orwell, and it seems a bit sad, really, that in the face of the continued rise of “alt-facts” and the assault on truth, the occasion should be marked chiefly by the disclosure that the author of Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four should have had a bit of a private life.

The Times of London reported that a recently-discovered batch of letters written by the author reveal that romantic affairs started by Orwell (real name Eric Blair) on the eve of his literary fame continued until after his deathbed marriage in 1949.