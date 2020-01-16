Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: An insider gives her ruthless take on Big Tech misogyny A young employee exposes the dark heart of the industry, where ‘sexism was everywhere’ BL PREMIUM

You don’t see too many corporate branded T-shirts and hoodies on the streets of San Francisco nowadays. Twentysomethings used to wear logos to show allegiance to Zynga or Dropbox or whichever well-funded tech company employed them (and because the clothes were free). At the height of the 2010s start-up boom they were ubiquitous. Now they seem to have largely disappeared.

Uncanny Valley, Anna Wiener’s memoir of life as a young start-up employee, offers clues about why this change might have taken place. The book is a neat time lapse of the past seven years in Silicon Valley — from the giddy days of Facebook’s $104bn initial public offering in May 2012 to the public’s dawning realisation that perhaps multibillionaire tech founders will not make the world a better place after all.