Life / Books These are the best art books of 2019 A round-up of the best art reads for the year BL PREMIUM

Leonardo da Vinci Rediscovered, by Carmen C Bambach, Yale University Press

The outstanding memorial to Leonardo’s quincentenary year: a new biographical approach across four riveting, exquisite volumes, exploring through paintings, drawings, diagrams, handwriting, Leonardo’s attempt to visualise knowledge in a fresh way, and his sense of the gap between his mysterious imaginings and his intellectual and artistic achievements.