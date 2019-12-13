These are the best art books of 2019
A round-up of the best art reads for the year
13 December 2019 - 05:10
Leonardo da Vinci Rediscovered, by Carmen C Bambach, Yale University Press
The outstanding memorial to Leonardo’s quincentenary year: a new biographical approach across four riveting, exquisite volumes, exploring through paintings, drawings, diagrams, handwriting, Leonardo’s attempt to visualise knowledge in a fresh way, and his sense of the gap between his mysterious imaginings and his intellectual and artistic achievements.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.