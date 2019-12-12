Life / Books Foreign novels that should be on your radar BL PREMIUM

There is much excitement in the literary firmament: Elena Ferrante’s long-awaited new novel The Lying Life of Adults (Europa), is out and once again we’re plunged into the world of working-class girls from the backstreets of Naples in a saga.

The bad news, however, is that it’s only available in Italian — La vita bugiarda degli adulti — and we must wait until June next year for the publication of Ann Goldstein’s English translation. That it’s still more than six months away has, however, not stopped The Times of London from giving the book a glowing review.