Best business reads of 2019

Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas that Win Wars, Cure Diseases and Transform Industries, by Safi Bahcall, St Martin’s Press
A physicist and biotech entrepreneur’s original and entertaining account of how to maintain a balance between chaos and stagnation in innovative enterprises, and improve the chance of “loonshots” — sudden, crazy, lucrative breakthroughs.
