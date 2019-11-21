Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A Disney tale of strategic persuasion in a disruptive world A peek into the story of Robert Iger’s successful career in an industry fraught with talented but capricious figures BL PREMIUM

When a successful CEO of a global corporation who has been in his job for 14 years and is nearing retirement writes a book about leadership, alarm bells ring. It sounds like an exercise in pomposity and personal brand-building rather than anything of value to others.

The twist is that Robert Iger’s account of working his way to the top of Walt Disney and leading it through huge mergers and technology disruption is thoughtful and well worth reading. Iger’s studied amiability, forged over years of getting the best out of talented but capricious figures, conceals not only an inner toughness but a wily talent for strategic persuasion.