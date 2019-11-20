Three children’s cookbooks to add to your Christmas list

But I do, of course, realise that children are not actually grown-ups. They play different games, dream different dreams and read different books. And so, if they’re going to cook, why shouldn’t they work from a cookbook that’s aimed at them?

That absolutely doesn’t mean dumbed-down food, but rather that the writing style and the look of the book make cooking easier and more appealing. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: all recipe books should be like this! Agreed.