I’m not there to endorse the status quo, says first black woman to win Booker Prize

She is less keen on talking about the controversial decision by the Booker judges this year to break with the rules and award the prize jointly to her and Margaret Atwood (for The Testaments), which some observers say had the effect of diminishing the distinction of the first award to a black woman.

“I’m just happy to have won it. It doesn’t matter that it’s a co-win,” she says. “It’s great.”

The journey from angry outsider to the high table of critical acclaim also features in Girl, Woman, Other, which draws on aspects of Evaristo’s own biography, in particular, the period in which she cut her teeth in the world of radical lesbian theatre in the 1980s. The temper of those times — from squats in Kings Cross to hard-Left politics — is recalled in the book. One of its main characters, Amma, the performance of whose play, The Last Amazons of Dahomey, bookends the novel, bears similarities to Evaristo.

“I was very interested in the 1980s because I was part of that,” she says. “I was living in short-life housing, I was working in theatre, I was very much a feminist, I was living in a very woman-centred world, set up a theatre company — Theatre of Black Women — and we felt like outsiders, went on demonstrations, went to shows and heckled if I disagreed with their politics.”

She says that while, like Amma, she has since moved from the counterculture to the mainstream, many of her politics remain the same.

“I still believe in an egalitarian society and I still believe in working towards making that possible and, in particular, in focusing on women of colour in my work.”

Yet the stage on which her politics plays out has changed. She is professor of creative writing at Brunel university — at one point she breaks off from our interview to alert colleagues that given all the Booker business cover will be required — and vice-chair of the Royal Society of Literature, and married. She is now “very much part” of a “prestigious, ancient” British institution yet she is determined to open it up to voices that historically have not been heard.

“I work within the establishment but I am not becoming an establishment person. I’m not there to endorse the status quo.”