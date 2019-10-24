Booker and Nobel prizes are not perfect stories

The recent announcement of the winners of two of the world’s most prestigious and valuable literary prizes has sparked plenty of controversy and debate.

First, there was the announcement of the winners of this and 2018’s literature’s holy grail — the Nobel prize. After 2018’s shocking and deeply embarrassing sexual harassment scandal that rocked and tore apart the Swedish academy responsible for awarding the prize, the failure to award a prize then was redressed by the announcement of two winners in 2019.

The winner of the prize for 2018 was Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, a writer whose lifelong struggle for the rights of women and unflinching ability to ask difficult questions of her country’s readers and citizens sat well enough with an audience waiting to see how the newly formed academy would deliver on its promise that 2019’s announcements would show the Nobel’s dedication to making its focus less Eurocentric and male-dominated.

Tokarczuk may still be very European and, like many previous recipients of the largesse of the academy, little read by English speakers, but her politics were sound enough and her writing undeniably original enough to warrant the recognition.