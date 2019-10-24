Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: AI and the future of human beings all comes down to one word: control Stuart Russell’s book is a serious overview of the artificial intelligence challenge BL PREMIUM

Are you one of those people who worry that superintelligent robots will one day wipe out or enslave humanity? If so, you are in good company: Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the late Stephen Hawking have sounded this alarm.

But consider for a moment what will happen if we manage to tame the wonder-machines we or our descendants will almost certainly build.