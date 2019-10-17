BOOK REVIEW: An unnerving peek inside Cape Town’s deadly underworld

Going out for a meal, a few drinks, or a bit of dancing? Best not look too closely at the burly men guarding the door.

Caryn Dolley, however, has made a career out of doing just that. As a newspaper reporter and now at investigative journalism unit amaBhungane, she specialises in stories from the streets. The Enforcers delves into organised crime from multiple perspectives, spotlighting the collaborative network between the underworld and security establishments — the state’s as well as that of private companies.

Tentacles creep far up the power ladder. The ANC, at the dawn of democracy, was supposed to sweep clean, but has, instead, joined the bandwagon.

“Certain elements of corruption segued seamlessly from one government to the next and were still at play decades into democracy.”

As a Capetonian, for me the book makes fascinating and jarring spatial connections: to places 100m from where I worked for a decade; to an international mafioso’s house past which I occasionally jog; awakening memories of nightclubs from my youth where more was happening than I ever imagined.

And, still happens.