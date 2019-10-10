Darkly comedic slashfest raises serious questions about sibling solidarity

“Ayoola summons me with these words — ‘Korede, I killed him.’ I had hoped I would never hear those words again.”

These are the opening lines of Oyinkan Braithwaite’s debut novel, My Sister, the Serial Killer, which made it on to the Booker Prize 2019 longlist. At 226 pages, it’s a brilliant, economically written tale about the ties that bind two sisters — one a serial killer, the other a nurse. The darkly comedic story raises some serious questions about sibling solidarity and rivalry.

The dutiful Korede, whose career is in the healing profession, is forced to become a crime-scene cleaner, disposing of the bodies of her sister’s victims and removing any trace of their existence. “I bet you didn’t know that bleach masks the smell of blood,” she tells us early on, as she’s about to haul out her gloves and scrubbing brush yet again while also fretting about dinner getting cold.