One for the money, two for the go

Though it lacks some of the high-end toys of pricier Minis, the One stacks all the essentials into a package that costs R313,000 in six-speed manual form and R334,000 as a seven-speed automatic.

This includes manual aircon instead of automatic climate control, and you'll have to pay extra for items like a multifunction sports steering wheel, sports seats, navigation and cruise control. Optional too are those cool Union Jack LED tail lights introduced as part of last year’s model range upgrade.

But the One isn't poverty spec either and has the requisite push-button comforts, plus a Bluetooth and USB capable infotainment system housed in a giant round infotainment interface that is surrounded by a lighting “mood” ring that changes colour.

This infotainment screen isn’t touch operated as per the modern trend; instead you use a mouse-style iDrive knob located between the front seats, which I actually prefer because it feels more natural with its distinctive clicks and doesn’t leave unsightly smudges on the screen.

The cabin is a premium-feeling affair with quality materials and soft touchpoints, with chrome-ringed ventilation controls and metal toggle switches providing some appealing automotive jewellery.

The modern Mini isn’t as well packaged as its much smaller 60-year-old progenitor in terms of space utilisation. With the dashboard extending deep into the cabin area, there’s space for four people in this new Mini at a push, and rear passengers will have their knees pressed up against the front seats.

Getting in and out of the back seats is aided by a one-touch seat-fold system, but this three-door Mini is distinctly aimed at child-free households. For 10 grand more you can buy the more family-friendly five-door version.

The boot’s compact and there’s no spare wheel, only a puncture repair kit, but with the back seats flipped down there’s a decent amount of luggage space.

Many buyers might skim right past the Mini One in a price list when they see the 75kW engine output, but the power’s not nearly as underwhelming as it looks, and doesn’t translate into wheezy performance. The little car scoots through the suburbs with a satisfyingly energetic nature and it’s content on the open road. A 195km/h top speed is a good clue to its cruising credentials.

The auto transmission has a sport mode to light up the performance a bit by holding onto lower gears longer, and though it’s no performance car, overall it's an accessible power delivery that doesn't cause frustration. My gripe here is that the fuel consumption was a higher-than-expected 7.4l/100km.