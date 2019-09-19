AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Magaliesberg is where life itself peeked out from the ocean

Most people know about the hominid fossils found at the Cradle of Humankind, especially “Little Foot” and the more recent discovery, Homo Naledi. But the 40km swathe that takes in the Cradle and the Magaliesberg is remarkable for several reasons. Not only is it a World Heritage Site and a Unesco biosphere reserve, but scientists the world over agree it was where the first land surfaced on earth, and where early bacterial life accelerated the evolutionary process.

A man who for the past 40 years has plotted the life story of the Magaliesberg and the area around it, is environmentalist Vincent Carruthers, who recently published Cradle of Life — The Story of the Magaliesberg and the Cradle of Humankind. It follows on from his seminal book, Magaliesberg, published in 1990 and revised several times.

“The biosphere region is most extraordinary. It has evidence of the evolution of all forms of life,” says Carruthers, who lives in Johannesburg but has a small bolt-hole in the Magaliesberg, which he bought in 1979. “Most attention has been paid to the fossils of human ancestors, but you can see the signs of the development of all life in the landscape.”