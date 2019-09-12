Hyped latest release is no fictional testament to Atwood’s dystopian vision

A looped video clip of vast machinery in operation greeted journalists arriving at the British Library for the Margaret Atwood press conference. It suggested a hellish world of relentless mechanisation, a future of nightmarish bondage where automatons ruled over mere mortals.

But this was no fictional dystopia, this was the real world, and now. And these were printing presses churning out copies of Atwood’s hotly anticipated new novel, The Testaments. Whole forests were swallowed in seconds. The handmaid industrial complex had arrived, slouching towards Gilead to be born.

The hype has been relentless. “The literary event of the year,” the Guardian declared, and the rest of the London press agreed. Shortlisted for the Booker before a single copy had been sold, the chair of the competition’s judging panel, Peter Florence, has said of the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale: “A savage and beautiful novel, and it speaks to us today, all around the world, with particular conviction and power. I can’t wait for everyone to read it.”

As they no doubt will, thanks largely to the success of the acclaimed 2017 TV series based on Atwood’s 1985 novel. That adaptation, starring Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes, gave the book a new lease of life, and it subsequently spent 16 weeks back on the UK bestseller charts. More than 8-million copies have been sold globally in English, and, according to Penguin Random House UK, it was the third-best-selling fictional paperback title in 2017 — a remarkable feat for a book published more than three decades earlier.

A fourth season of the TV series, scheduled for release in 2020, was confirmed in July. Meanwhile, it has been reported that MGM and Hulu are working on a separate adaptation of The Testaments, which is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.