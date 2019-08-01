BOOK REVIEW: Narrative about apartheid spies a cop-out

If there is one thing to say for Jacob Zuma, it’s that there is no limit to his shenanigans as a source for entertainment. He is giving satirists a bad time: how can they hope to compete with these constant affirmations that reality is stranger than fiction?

One narrative, the strangest of all, of the sleeper agents waking up 30 years later to visit commissions and court cases upon him will be getting the strongest legs, not because Zuma’s desperate tales are worth investigating, but because a TV series along those lines is already in the making — if the marketing is to be believed.

An outfit called Known Associates Entertainment (was the irony intended in the naming?) optioned the rights to develop Barry Gilder’s novel, The List, into a series, his publisher, Jacana Media, announced in June. The producers have been named as Joel Phiri, Tshepiso Sello, Dan Jawitz and Vanessa Jansen.

The list in the novel refers to a number of sleeper agents who had been planted in the ranks of the ANC by apartheid intelligence operatives who were hedging their future under an inevitable ANC government. It falls upon the hero of the novel, Jeremy Whitehead, as part of a team of sober-minded deep loyalists, to find them. A rogue unit, then, but a sincere one.

Gilder is a former deputy director-general of the National Intelligence Agency and now heads the Mapungubwe Institute. He takes care to state that his story is fictional. In other words, he doesn’t necessarily believe himself. It earned him an MA in creative writing at Wits University and is quite competently written with some dexterous flash-backing.

We follow the characters through set pieces in the spy-thriller genre, the escape across the border, the meetings in London bars, the counterspies observing meetings in London bars, laying into luxury drinks, secret hideouts, double-edged seductions … these are seamlessly integrated and the reveals are spaced at just the right intervals to bring a leisurely measure of suspense to the novel.