BOOK REVIEW: I Tweet What I Like — So … Sue Me!

For most people, social media provides ways to keep in touch, read and share news. But for some “social media influencers”, it is business.

For such people, social media has become a way to amass fans and become famous in the process. Once famous online, it becomes easier for traditional media to report on these influencers’ successes, scandals and life stories.

Influencer marketing — a practice whereby companies pay users with a sizable number of online followers — has been the domain of big business. But the practice is becoming popular with politicians as well. The rush is to connect with influencers who will share paid messages on their popular social media accounts.

Unsatisfied with just sharing her thoughts on Twitter, author Jackie Phamotse has decided to write about the popular social media micro-blogging website. Her first nonfiction book I Tweet What I Like — So … Sue Me is outselling perennial self-help books like Who Moved My Cheese? and Michelle Obama's memoir at the bookstores.