BOOK REVIEW: Struggle activist recalls intimate experiences in a beleaguered city

There were some tensions in the area, and race baiting frequently led to clashes. But there were friendships too, and Joseph warmed to his Venda neighbour, a herbalist and nyanga. Joseph’s childhood was spent playing in the sand dunes of the mine dumps, making his way there through alleyways, past Chinese-owned gambling dens, Muslim butcheries and Lebanese shebeens.

He reveals much detail of everyday life, how people cooked, what they ate, where they slept, what languages they spoke, how cinemas came about, how people negotiated rents with slumlords, some of whom were not unkind. Not many owned cars (Joseph never learned to drive) or houses, or even radios.

One of the more distressing themes is the absolute viciousness of large sections of the white population: apartheid was not simply a political system, it turned an entire section of the population into a mob policing the status quo. When Joseph and his friends break the chains on a locked merry-go-round in an unused white park, the park keeper and his cohorts drive around Fordsburg, vigilante-style, in search of the vandals.

But many whites also belonged to the struggle community, and the book reflects an age in which, despite vicissitudes, races mixed almost casually — until apartheid slowly imposed its clinical untangling and racial ghettoes.

The book paints a rich picture of the struggle community, which began to emerge especially as World War 2 played out. The network of people, in and out of prison, relied on each other for food, jobs, legal and medical help — doctors and lawyers helped the poor in a manner unthinkable today. It was a coming together of black, white and everything in between, strangely the exact kind of community apartheid was meant to prevent, and which has since failed to come into existence.

Without a hint of schadenfreude, Joseph also reveals the tensions inevitable in any community, with personal prejudices sometimes morphing into allegations that so-and-so was a spy, or a sellout.

Joseph was born in 1930, a date he does not even mention, I had to look this up. By age 13 he gets involved in political activities, distributing leaflets, selling and reading left-wing newspapers such as New Age (edited by Ruth First). Later he joined the Communist Party of SA, and was among the first batch of the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), planting bombs and sabotaging infrastructure used to administer racist policies.

He recounts the roles and personalities of scores of activists, from First and Joe Slovo to Winnie and Nelson Mandela and Mac Maharaj, and the many families ranged against state oppression — the Naidoos, Firsts, Asvats and Cachalias. Families tended to be significant units of struggle politics, many joining their activist siblings, their children often doing the same. Joseph’s was one such family, his brothers Peter and Daso also becoming heavily involved.

Joseph makes frequent reference to lawyers, who were indispensable allies of politicos and often themselves activists, and he knew many of them, from Slovo and Joel Joffe to Vernon Berrange and Bram Fischer. Joseph was one of the Treason Trialists and played a support role in the Rivonia Trial, but he also helped ordinary people when they were charged for petty apartheid offences, putting them in touch with sympathetic lawyers.

Of course, the book isn’t only about politics. He falls in love with and marries a beautiful woman, Adelaide. He works as a waiter at the grand Orange Grove Hotel, and reveals that he often resorted to the classic waiters’ revenge: snot in the puddings of rude patrons, for whom every Indian was “Sammy”. A waiter friend wreaked just such a revenge on apartheid architect Eben Dönges and justice minister Charles Roberts “Blackie” Swart at the Grand National Hotel in central Joburg.

Later Joseph works in a business owned by Julius First, father of Ruth, who ran a furniture factory as if it was a tiny social democratic state, hiring politicos who couldn’t find jobs and continuing to pay the wages of employees even when they were detained.

Joseph himself was eventually detained and banned and in 1965 he escaped into exile, making his way through Botswana and settling in England, where he worked for Joffe. In exile, he worked with other ANC comrades, and became involved with the Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM), Amnesty International, Oxfam and the International Defence and Aid Fund.