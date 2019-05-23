Saucy vegetarian cookbooks even meat eaters will love

Cookbooks that provide creative and quick plant-based main courses (rather than just veggie sides) are hugely welcome in my kitchen. Bazaar (Mitchell Beazley) is just such a book. Written by Sabrina Ghayour, a popular Persian cook and author of three earlier cookbooks, this latest volume is packed with interesting ideas.

Usually I try two to three dishes from a new cookbook before moving on, but this one has me returning to its pages day after day. “Another successful dish from Sabrina Ghayour,” quipped one of my teenagers when the sixth meal arrived tableside.

Ghayour writes in the introduction to Bazaar that she noticed that people attending her vegetarian cookery classes were mostly meat eaters in search of ideas to cook at home. A self-avowed lover of meat from a culture that considers no meal complete without a meat course, Ghayour admits to being an unlikely candidate for a vegetarian cookbook. She wrote Bazaar for meat eaters, believing that vegetarians and vegans already know what they are doing when it comes to putting a good plant-based meal on the table.

Subtitled Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes, the book has some wonderful Persian recipes, such as Rice and Vegetable Aash, which had me racing into the kitchen in anticipation. The photographs are enticing, but the ingredients alone suggest a very tasty dish is coming.

Ghayour has purposefully restricted her ingredient lists to items that are easily available and relatively inexpensive, which make her dishes accessible. No need to shell out for truffles or to devote the day to making pastry. Ghayour is quite happy to use shop-bought puff or filo.

Readers will require a good few jars of harissa to get through the book as it makes frequent appearances in the recipes. As luck would have it, I have a harissa addict in the house so dishes such as Baked Halloumi have been very popular. Wrap a block of halloumi in foil, cover with a mix of harissa, honey and lime juice, bake for 30 minutes and you have a spicy, salty, sweet and hot starter to awaken any dulled taste buds.

A quite fabulous dish of Aubergines in Tomato and Tamarind Sauce is typical of many of the sweet and sour dishes in this book. Simple to prepare with only a handful of store cupboard ingredients (plus a jar of tamarind paste), the result is a deeply satisfying mélange of aubergines in an intensely flavoured tomato sauce. Sweet Potato, Coconut and Thyme Bake will have vegan guests begging for third helpings. Thinly cut sweet potatoes are layered with thyme and garlic over which a tin of coconut milk is poured before baking. Who needs dauphinoise potatoes with such a tasty vegan alternative?

Some recipes are inspired by Chinese travels and given a Mideastern twist: Mushroom, Tahini and Harissa Spaghetti is based on dan dan noodles from Sichuan province and is an impressive way to cast aside any need for spaghetti bolognese.

Desserts have a spicy twist too, like Ras El Hanout and Buttermilk Sweet Loaf Cake with Rose Icing. It is so easy to prepare that even an insecure baker can be assured of success.

A hugely popular, multiple award-winning cookbook writer, Nigel Slater, has also turned his attention towards those who are eating less meat. This year sees the publication of two plant-based books entitled Greenfeast; the first (4th Estate, published in May 2019) is spring, summer while the sequel will be autumn, winter.

Slater is a chronicler of all he eats and his food diaries have provided the basis of many of his cookbooks over the past years, from the Kitchen Diaries series to The Christmas Chronicles. They reflect his omnivorous eating habits. His new duo of cookbooks reveals the shift over time in his own eating pattern, which, like many of his readers, has become more plant-based.

After decades in which Slater has produced best-selling cookbooks, Greenfeast is the first in which he eschews all meat and fish. Old favourites such as guacamole are given new life with the addition of mustard, kale is paired with blue cheese, while gnocchi are teamed up with tomatoes and radish.

Cheesecake made with cucumbers and basil is the essence of summer.